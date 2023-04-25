ROSA LYNN BUSER, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Wayne County, wife of Bryan Buser, died April 20 in the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tenn. She was a special education teacher for Montgomery County School System. There will be a celebration of life at noon on April 29 at New Life Church, Huntington. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 28 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.

