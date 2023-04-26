Rosa Lynn Buser
ROSA LYNN BUSER, 37, passed suddenly from this life into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 20, 2023, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Rosa was a spirited country girl through and through. She grew up in Wayne County, West Virginia, and at the age of nine was diagnosed with a brain tumor. This tumor, however, would not define her, but would instead make her light shine all the brighter. Rosa fought to live her life to the fullest, and as she grew, so too did her faith. She enjoyed singing and was an accomplished writer. Rosa played softball and cheered in school and was an honor graduate at Wayne High School in 2004.

