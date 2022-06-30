ROSE AMELA MURIALE, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. Rite of Burial will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022, alongside her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery, Clarksburg, W.Va.
She was born on July 31, 1925, in Clarksburg, W.Va., the daughter of the late Dominic and Immaculate Pacelli Vilone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband Sam Rocco Muriale and four siblings Eva, Helen, Joe and Mary Ann.
She was an exemplary cake baker. She worked up until the age of 92 where she created specialty cakes and wedding cakes. A woman of many talents. She was a strong woman with a great love of family.
She is survived by her son Rocco Sam Muriale and wife Joan and grandkids Rocco A. and Samantha and sister Margaret Knight of Oklahoma City; her two nieces whom she raised, JoAnn Brewer and husband Jeff and Donna McInnes; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild.
Friends may call from noon until service time on Friday July 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. She will be greatly missed.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ROBERT DALE PARSONS passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was the son of Herbert O'Dell Pa…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.