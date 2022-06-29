ROSE AMELA MURIALE of Huntington, widow of Sam Rocco Muriale, died June 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 2 p.m. July 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Clarksburg, W.Va., on Saturday at 1 p.m. Friends may gather two hours before service Friday at the church. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.

