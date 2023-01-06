Rose Marie Black Elkins
ROSE MARIE BLACK ELKINS, 93 of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023, at home. She was born August 31, 1929, a daughter of Hal and Catharine Dyer Black. She was also preceded in death by her husband Charles Elkins. She is survived by her sons Chuck (Debbie) Elkins, and Bill (Sonda) Elkins; her grandchildren Amber (Brian) Vance, Ashley (Jason) Linville, Megan (Justin) Hannah, Lindsay (Chris) Rotella, Emma (Ryan) Rexroad, Andrew Elkins, and Alex Elkins; and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday January 7, 2023, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Bob Fulton and David Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin. Visitation will be two hours before service. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com. The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Elkins and her LCOC caregiver Donna Ramey.

