ROSE MARY BRONOSKY, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Rose Mary was born on February 1, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Carl and Mary (Conway) Theuring. She is survived by a son, William Joseph (Maria) Bronosky; a daughter, Diane Marie (Christopher) Setter; a daughter, Paula Michelle (Robert) Bruce; a daughter, Mary Regina (Donald) Bates; six grandchildren, Benjamin, David, Bridget, Nathan, Lindsay and Jenna; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, William H. (Bill) Bronosky; brothers, Charles (Daus) Theuring, William Theuring and Edward Theuring; a nephew, Jason Theuring, and a nephew, Mitchell Theuring. She served in various capacities at Our Lady of Fatima School for decades. Rose Mary’s kindness and service to others will be cherished by all who knew her. The family is grateful to all at Wyngate in Barboursville for their care and kindness to Rose Mary. A private family service will be conducted at Spring Hill Cemetery on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. A public service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marshall University H.E.L.P. Center or Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

