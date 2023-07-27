ROSE McCOMAS JAYNES, 92, of Barboursville, passed away July 24, 2023. She was born November 5, 1930, daughter of the late Otis and Alma Ray McComas. She was also preceded in death by her husband Shannon Jaynes, and her daughters Sandra Jaynes and Bridgett Jaynes. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Condolences may be expressed to the family and friends at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
BETTY JO HAYES KNAPP, 92, of Milton passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at her residence. …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.