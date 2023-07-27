The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rose McComas Jaynes

ROSE McCOMAS JAYNES, 92, of Barboursville, passed away July 24, 2023. She was born November 5, 1930, daughter of the late Otis and Alma Ray McComas. She was also preceded in death by her husband Shannon Jaynes, and her daughters Sandra Jaynes and Bridgett Jaynes. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Condolences may be expressed to the family and friends at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

