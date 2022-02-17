ROSE ZELLA MORRIS, 89, of Huntington died Feb. 14 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Huntington. Visitation and reception will be held immediately following the funeral service at the church. Entombment and service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Woodmere Memorial Park Mausoleum, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1601 Second Ave., Charleston, WV 25387. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

