Roselyn G. Else

ROSELYN G. ELSE, 70 of Barboursville, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 18, 1952, in Huntington. She was the daughter of the late Coleman and Rena Cantor Steirn. She was a graduate of Huntington High School and a lifelong resident of Huntington. She retired from St. Mary's Hospital as laboratory technologist. She is survived by her husband, Alan Else of Barboursville; three children, Jared Barker (Sean) of Summerville, S.C., Wesley Barker and Nicholas Barker, both of Huntington; five grandchildren, Taylor Barker of Summerville, S.C., Emily Barker, Chesapeake, Ohio, Hope Barker, Summerville, S.C., Avery Holcomb, Oakland, Md., Lexi Bellomy, Proctorville, Ohio; and four sisters, Brenda Altus (Mark), Dr. Janice Steirn, Vicki Socolos (Kal) and Stephanie Steirn; and her furry companion, Bubba. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary where the Celebration of Life will start at 6 p.m. by Pastor Heather Barker. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Family guestbook at www.klingelCarpenter.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you