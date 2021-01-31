ROSEMARY ABORIZK GUTHRIE, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2021, after a brief illness. Born on February 18, 1939, and raised in Huntington, W.Va., she later resided in St. Petersburg, Fla., and most recently in Woodbridge, Va., close to her family. Rose enjoyed her time and her many friends while she was church secretary at Pea Ridge Baptist for six years. Rose was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Tweel Aborizk, father, Nicholas Aborizk, and her only sister, Norma Hamberger. Rose is survived by her daughter, Kelli Thompson Levitt and her husband Thomas M. Levitt II of Woodbridge, Va., and her two grandsons, Thomas M. Levitt III of Richmond, Va., and Justin J. Levitt of Woodbridge, Va., as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodbridge, Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.