ROSEMARY BLAIN, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Aug. 15 at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home.
