Rosemary Brinegar

ROSEMARY BRINEGAR, 56, passed away on May 25, 2023. She was born October 10, 1966, in Lincoln County. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Green Valley Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. She is the daughter of the late Charles Gue and Naomi Parsons Gue. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Roxie Drucilla Gue. She is survived by her husband, Danny Brinegar. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

