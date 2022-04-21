ROSEMARY GALLION, 75, of North Walpole, N.H., passed away at home April 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was born May 3, 1946, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of Henery and Freda Nash Sadler. After graduating from high school in Barboursville, West Virginia, Rosemary married Wilson Gallion in Lebanon, Mo., in 1962. She was a nursing aide, a housekeeper and a homemaker. Rosemary is survived by her husband, Wilson Gallion, her son, Charles Gallion of Florida, her daughter, Kellie and husband Rodney Harper of Bellows Falls, her brothers, James Sadler, Henry L. Sadler Jr., half-brothers, Ira Webb Jr., John Webb, her half-sisters, Anna Dove of Tennessee, Frances McGuire of Ohio and Eda Jenkins of West Virginia. She also has three grandchildren, Brad, Kyle and Shawn, along with four great-grandchildren, Jaden, Carter, Rieley and Brody. Rosemary is predeceased by her half-brother, Jeff Webb, her sister, Glenda Kessick, and her parents. Services will be held at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in the Rockingham Meeting House Cemetery. Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, is assisting with arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- HHS substitute suspended for three days
- RICHARD MARTI
- Local makeup artist works on movie set
- As federal report recommends major changes at state’s VA medical centers, veterans wonder what future holds
- Pair of Porters head Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State team
- TANNER COLE EKERS
- ISAAC JACOB WILLIAMS
- BETTY JO LEDBETTER WOLFORD
- JOHN EDGAR NEAL
- Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern
Collections
- Photos: United for Love
- Photos: Easter service at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Chesapeake Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Maundy Thursday at Kenova United Methodist Church
- Photos: 20th Rite Care Scottish Rite dinner
- Photos: Barboursville’s annual Easter egg hunt
- Photos: Good Friday service in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Huntington vs. Ashland, softball
- Photos: Ironton vs. Bath County, softball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Harrison County, softball