ROSEMARY J. KIRWAN, 91 of Ona, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 7, 1932, in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Samuel and Reba Carnaggio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Kirwan; three brothers, Charles, Joseph, John; and two sisters, Anna and Martha. Rosemary is survived by her children Georgia (Greg) Pinkerman, Stephen (Sherry) Kirwan, Lori (Lance) Moore, and Robert (Kim) Kirwan; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
