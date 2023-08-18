The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Rosemary J. Kirwan
SYSTEM

ROSEMARY J. KIRWAN, 91 of Ona, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 7, 1932, in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Samuel and Reba Carnaggio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Kirwan; three brothers, Charles, Joseph, John; and two sisters, Anna and Martha. Rosemary is survived by her children Georgia (Greg) Pinkerman, Stephen (Sherry) Kirwan, Lori (Lance) Moore, and Robert (Kim) Kirwan; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you