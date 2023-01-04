ROSEMARY LESTER, 60 of Huntington, passed away January 1, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tracy Call. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. She was born April 27, 1962, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Alvin and Eunice Edmonds Cremeans. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Alvin Cremeans Jr. and Ricky Cremeans. She is survived by her husband, Ottie Herbert Lester II and one brother, Roger Cremeans of Huntington. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you