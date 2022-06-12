ROSEMARY SUE BRALEY, 68, of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, June 9, 2022, after a three year battle with cancer. Rosemary was born September 16, 1953, in Nuremberg, Germany, a daughter of Mrs. Carl (Anne) Wasson of Barboursville and the late Bill Gordon. In addition to her mother, she is also survived by her devoted and loving husband, Thomas Braley; son, Chad Braley of Pittsburgh, Pa.; sister, Joy Ranson of Hurricane, W.Va., (husband Jeff); two grandchildren, Bergen and Cameron Braley of Pittsburgh, Pa.; nieces, Laura Harrigan (husband Tom, and children Josh (Kam) and Megan), Aubrey Morris (husband Chad and children Haley, Jenna, and Landon); and lifelong friends, Mindy Stanley and Vicky Sweeney. Rosemary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and a wonderful Mimi to her grandchildren and grand nieces and nephews. Her design, staging, real estate, and decorating skills were of desire by those that knew her. Rosemary's volunteering, whether with the PTA or the Ronald McDonald House brought great joy to her. Rosemary ultimately retired from real estate sales and continued to be a very special person to those that knew her. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., followed directly by memorial services at 7 p.m. by Pastor Jeff Ranson. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the V Foundation for Cancer Research (www.v.org or by mail at V Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513) or the Hospice House of Huntington, Inc. (hospiceofhuntington.org or P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
