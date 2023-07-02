The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Rosetta Marie Blake
SYSTEM

ROSETTA MARIE BLAKE, 80, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 30, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood. She was born June 29, 1943, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ivan Dennison. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Raymond Blake; two daughters, Debbie Fry (David) of Barboursville and Angela Kincaid (Greg) of Huntington; two sons, Tim Blake (Lori) of Holden Beach, N.C., and Danny Blake (Kim) of Salt Rock; one sister, Julia Berman of Woodland, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you