ROSETTA MARIE BLAKE, 80, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 30, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood. She was born June 29, 1943, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ivan Dennison. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Raymond Blake; two daughters, Debbie Fry (David) of Barboursville and Angela Kincaid (Greg) of Huntington; two sons, Tim Blake (Lori) of Holden Beach, N.C., and Danny Blake (Kim) of Salt Rock; one sister, Julia Berman of Woodland, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
