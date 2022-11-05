Roslee Hammond Adkins
SYSTEM

ROSLEE HAMMOND ADKINS, 100, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 3, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Ray Vance. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. She was born April 21, 1922, in Branchland, W.Va., a daughter of the late Sherman and Rozella Brinegar Hammond. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Adkins; two children, Erestice and Roy; brothers and sisters Sherman Leo, Steve, Paris, Lawrence, Braxton Hammond, Millie Hammond, Gracie Adkins, Sharon Hammond, Vernie Johnson and Deanna Adkins. She is survived by her children, Heron, Floyd and Clovis Adkins, Oma Bond, Ona Henry, Dortha Johnson, Ida Penick, Patty Nottingham and Louise Anglin; sisters Spicie Ferrell, Pam Dillman, and Thelma Eaves; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 15 great- great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family a www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you