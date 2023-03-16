ROWENA FERN DAVIS, 81 of Salt Rock, passed away March 13, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Freddie Carver officiating. Burial will be in Ray Cemetery, West Hamlin. She was born April 23, 1941, in West Hamlin, a daughter of the late Doss Waddell and Fern Undine Ray Blankenship. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 9738 and was a past Department President for the State of W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dallas Adkins and Herbert Davis; son Charles "Chuck" Ray Adkins; and two daughters, Rebecca Fern Adkins and Jane Ellen Adkins. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Misty Adkins of Salt Rock, Doss and Lisa Adkins of Barboursville and Troy and Charolette Adkins of Salt Rock; one sister, Doris McFann of Huntington; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
