ROXIE JANE FEESE, 96, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was born January 17, 1926, in Mingo County, W.Va., a daughter of the late James and Arisba White Aldridge. She was a former employee of Zenith Optical, Owen-Illinois, and was a retired cook with the Cabell County Schools. She was a longtime member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church where she served God through the church by being active in women's groups, singing in the choir, and helping raise money through her cooking to build the original church building on Shaw Street. Her chicken and dumplings will be greatly missed by the church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Willard Feese, two sisters, Nora Lee Thompson and Rachel Aldridge, and four brothers, Marion, Johnny, Albert and Warren G. Aldridge. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Jim Boggess of Barboursville; one grandson, James Matthew Boggess and his wife Andrea of Farmville, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Jeffrey White and Emily Camille Boggess; and a host of nieces, nephews, and church family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Kevin Lantz officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roxie's name to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw Street, Barboursville, WV 25504.
