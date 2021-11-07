ROY DAILEY JR., “Junior,” 91, of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at St.Mary’s Medical Center after a long illness. He was born January 1, 1930, to the late Roy and Ollie Dailey. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Randy Dailey and Terry Dailey; one sister, Anna Lee Porter; and two brothers, Kenny Dailey and Larrel Dailey. He is survived by one son, Eddie (Karen) Dailey of West Hamlin, W.Va.; three daughters, Pam (Tony) Roberts of Hamlin, W.Va., Sherry (Steve) Kopsolias of West Hamlin, W.Va., Tina Dailey of Dunbar, W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Dinah Dailey of West Hamlin, W.Va.; two brothers, Ronnie Dailey and Jackie Dailey; and one sister, Rosa Lee Linville. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Felicia (Matt) Scheidler, Amanda Parsons, Randy Dailey II, Carissa Dreher, Tabitha (Levi) Glenn, Nikki (Jeremy) Spence and Nathan (Kayla) Dailey; and fifteen great-grandchildren. Junior retired from CSX Transportation with 42 years of dedicated service as a track laborer. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary’s Medical Center 6 South Team 3, Kindred at Home and Lincoln EMS for their compassion and care. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, with James Jobe officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

