ROY JOSEPH BOOTEN, 80 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Larry Carico. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born June 25, 1942, in Lavalette, W.Va., a son of the late Roy D. Booten and Opal Hunter Booten. Joe was a self-employed truck driver and member of the Crockett-Booten United Methodist Church. His stepson, James William Belcher also preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Edna Mae Dailey Booten; a daughter, Sherri Booten-Mears and husband Jim of Scott Depot, W.Va.; a son, Joseph Edward Booten and wife Leaha of Lavalette, W.Va.; a sister, Mary Adkins and husband Dean of Lavalette, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kirby Booten (Sabrina), Sara Tapia (Tony), Victoria Egnor (James); four great-grandchildren, Asher, Xzavier, Hadley Grace and Tyson; a nephew, Tim Adkins and wife Kristi; special cousins Mike and wife Barb Hunter. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank the staff at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation for the compassionate care given.
