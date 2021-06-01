ROY LEE MATTHEWS, 84, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. He was born on the family farm on Lick Log Branch at Dunlow, W.Va., on November 26, 1936, a son of the late Millard and Mary Varney Matthews. Roy was a graduate of Wayne High School and Marshall University, where he received his master’s degree in education. He was employed for 10 years at the Wayne County Health Department, but mostly loved being an educator. He truly enjoyed working with his students and fellow educators, and retired from the Wayne County school system after serving more than 30 years as principal at Dunlow Elementary School. Roy loved the outdoors, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Echo United Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sherri Leigh Matthews; a sister, Ethel Preston; and five brothers, Welcie “Red” Matthews, Victor “Pete” Matthews, Carl Matthews,  Charles Matthews and Till Matthews. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Sarah Dingess Matthews; three sons, Quentin Matthews (Tasha Gillman) and Troy Matthews (Melissa), all of Dunlow, W.Va., and Charlie Marcum of South Point, Ohio; a sister, Betty Webb of Genoa, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Sarah Marcum, Lee (Paula) Marcum, Brian (Shannon) Adkins, Shawn (Polly) Matthews, Carolina Matthews and Amberea Day; 11 great-grandchildren, Blake, Ethan, Brooklyn, Sophia, Karigain, Luxanna, Ayllon, Rylan, Branson, Stella and Kaylea. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Elders Tommy Damron and Roger Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Matthews Family Cemetery on Lick Log Branch, Dunlow, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are requested.

