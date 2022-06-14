Thunderstorms, some heavy in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Record high temperatures expected. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
ROY LEWIS, 53, of Wayne, son of Roy Lewis of Wayne, died June 11 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 15 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Vaughan-Mills Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
