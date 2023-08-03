ROY LOU STOWERS, 85, of Chesterfield County, Va., and Fort Myers, Fla., passed away July 25, 2023, at the Bon Secours Community Hospice House. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Murrell and Alberta Stowers; siblings Alma Hill, Rondel Stowers, and Lewis Stowers. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Johanna Stowers; children Daniel P. Stowers (Melissa) and Amy Porter (Michael); grandchildren Daniel B. Stowers, Amanda Baker, Meghan Thompson, Alexandra Porter, Elizabeth Porter, Thomas Porter, and Amelia Stowers; great-grandchildren Adaline Baker, Eleanor Baker, and Levi Thompson; sisters Norma Goodall (Jack) and Sharon Williams (John). Roy was born in Cabell County, West Virginia on February 21, 1938, where he attended Milton High School. He was an MP (Military Police) for the District of Columbia National Guard and went on to work in the meat packaging industry. He worked for Swift & Company for approximately 15 years and then joined Tipper Tie, Inc. He worked in sales at Tipper Tie for 25 years and won numerous achievement awards. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading newspapers and books, tending his vegetable garden, cooking (Roy was a good cook!) and traveling. Roy and Johanna truly enjoyed their retirement years. They had an RV and traveled the US extensively. They visited almost every state (including Alaska) and visited Mexico regularly. They eventually settled permanently in Fort Myers, Fla., and lived there for the last 10 years. Online condolences may be made at www.bennettbardenfh.com
