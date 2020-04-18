ROY RANDOLPH HATTON, 67, of Lewisburg, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, brother of Sharon H. White, died April 16 in Carilion Hospital, Roanoke, Va. He was a Geologist for the WV Division of Natural Resources. A private family graveside service will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.
