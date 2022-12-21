ROY WAYNE CARTER, 79 of Huntington, widower of Janet G. Carter, died Dec. 17 in Heritage Center. He was the pastor of Beverly Hills Church of Christ Christian in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Beverly Hills Church of Christ Christian. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. If attending, please wear facial coverings and honor social distancing. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

