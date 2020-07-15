RUBY DEAN YOUNG, 85, of West Columbia, W.Va., died July 13. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. July 16 at Graham Cemetery in Letart, W.Va. Visitation with the family will be 30 minutes before the service. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
