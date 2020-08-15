RUBY GAY DUDDING, 66, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother George Nelson. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. She was born January 10, 1954, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Troy and Della Ferguson Stumbo. Ruby was a retired case worker for KVC Behavioral Health and a member of Fairmount United Baptist Church. A niece, Christy Johnson, also preceded her in death, along with a nephew, Danny Ray Stumbo, great-niece, Michaele Andrus, and a great-nephew, Russell Johnson. Survivors include two daughters, Ruby Endicott (Gary) of Wayne, W.Va., Della Dudding of Dunlow, W.Va.; a son, David Dudding (Kristen) of Genoa, W.Va.; three sisters, Donna Farley (Terry) of Crum, W.Va., Flora Perry (Greg) of Prichard, W.Va., Peggy Bowen of Dunlow, W.Va.; five brothers, Bill Stumbo (Lilly), Ronnie Stumbo (Ethelene), all of Dunlow, W.Va., Danny Stumbo (Elaine) of Lavalette, W.Va., Jerry Stumbo (Trish) of Genoa, W.Va., Randy Stumbo (Donetta) of Dunlow, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Samantha Dudding and Ruby Jean Endicott; four grandsons, Warren Dudding, Tyler Endicott, Trevor Dudding and Gunner Goodpaster; and a host of additional family and friends. Friends may call one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
