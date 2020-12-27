RUBY JEWEL MOYE, 77, of Huntington, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Burial will follow. Ruby was born in Putnam County on March 8, 1943, to the late McKinley and Eldora Call Clark. She was a housekeeper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Burton, and her second husband, Wayne Moye; two sons, John and James; one brother, Gary Clark; and one sister, Mary Cheney. She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Vince) McCoy; her son, Jeff (Sherri) Burton; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Ralph Clark and Kenny Clark; and six sisters, Bonnie Pierce, Dorothy Plumley Jr., Connie Montgomery, Alice Cremeans, Donna Chapman and Sherry Perry. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
