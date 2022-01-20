RUBY PORTER, 88, of Culloden, W.Va., formerly of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 16, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her children. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor David Vickers. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. Ruby was born March 18, 1933, at East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Samuel and Chloe Ross. She was a homemaker and avid gardener as well as a loyal member of the Sycamore Missionary Baptist Church. Her husband, Gilmer O. Porter, also preceded her in death, along with a daughter, Elsie Sanders; three sisters, Becky Porter, Hazel Pierce and Chloe Frasher; two brothers, Kirk Ross and Johnny Ross. Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Vance (Jim) of Culloden, W.Va., Cheri Perry (Namon) of East Lynn, W.Va.; two sons, Paul Porter (Ronda) of Hermitage, Pa., Terry Porter (Tanya) of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Betty Hill (Freddie) of East Lynn, W.Va., Ilene Stiltner of Seth, W.Va.; a brother, Arden Ross (Brenda) of East Lynn, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Ricky Puskas, Tonielle Nicole Porter, Terry Allen Porter, Anthony Sanders, Andrew Vance; three step-grandchildren, Josh George, Delmer Adkins and Katie Adkins; a special caregiver, Lisa Ashworth; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
