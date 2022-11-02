RUSH WILLIAMS, 82 of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away October 28, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Carl Beatty. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill. W.Va. He was born August 29, 1940, in Dingess, W.Va., a son of the late Saul and Elizabeth Williams, and mother Charlotte Hogan. He is survived by his wife, Gladys Lackey Williams; daughter Jennifer Hysell of Barboursville, W.Va.; sisters Barbara Dissell and Ernestine Vawter; and one grandson, Nathan Rush Hysell. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
