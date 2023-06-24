The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RUSSELL JOHNSON of Hamlin, W.Va., born April 11, 1929, passed away June 22, 2023, at the age of ninety-four years, two months and eleven days. He was the son of the late Sullivan Johnson and Susie Hinkle Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Florence Virginia Collins Johnson and several siblings. He retired from the Lincoln County Board of Education and was a member of Middle Fork Baptist Church. He is survived by one nephew; Rodney (Jane) Johnson of Hurricane, W.Va.; one brother-in-law, Jr. Huffman of Hamlin, W.Va.; two sisters-in-law, Georgie Johnson of Huntington, W.Va., Marion Collins of Jefferson, Ohio; two caregivers, Melissa Brickles of Branchland, W.Va., and Michele McManus of Barboursville, W.Va. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Jerry Bryant officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

