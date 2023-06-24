RUSSELL JOHNSON of Hamlin, W.Va., born April 11, 1929, passed away June 22, 2023, at the age of ninety-four years, two months and eleven days. He was the son of the late Sullivan Johnson and Susie Hinkle Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Florence Virginia Collins Johnson and several siblings. He retired from the Lincoln County Board of Education and was a member of Middle Fork Baptist Church. He is survived by one nephew; Rodney (Jane) Johnson of Hurricane, W.Va.; one brother-in-law, Jr. Huffman of Hamlin, W.Va.; two sisters-in-law, Georgie Johnson of Huntington, W.Va., Marion Collins of Jefferson, Ohio; two caregivers, Melissa Brickles of Branchland, W.Va., and Michele McManus of Barboursville, W.Va. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Jerry Bryant officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New baseball stadium will help team culture more than performance
- Actress Joyce DeWitt featured in new music video from The Davisson Brothers Band
- Four generations over 60 years, Dawson-Thompson Oil Co. in Huntington continues successful wholesale petroleum business
- Naming rights approved for Marshall baseball field, clubhouse
- Marshall board approves Campus Development Master Plan, new leadership
- Huntington Symphony Orchestra to turn Barboursville Park into a disco party
- Mamie White’s Coal Festival performances draw crowds
- Farmers market opens to serve Fairfield neighborhood
- Park advocates fear state valuing privatization profit over public input
- Corpse flower blooms again at Huntington Museum of Art
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High football practice with Independence
- Photos: Huntington Juneteenth Celebration
- Photos: Marshall baseball stadium
- Photos: Ironton Culture & Heritage Festival
- Photos: 2023 River Cities Cornhole Classic
- Photos: A.D. Lewis Community Center Pool opens for the season
- Photos: Barboursville Cars and Coffee
- Photos: 304 Basketball Day Camp
- Photos: Longest Day of Play celebration
- Photos: "Pop-Up" Farmer's Market at Playmates Child Development in Ceredo