RUSSELL SPENCER, 65, of Lavalette, W.Va., died Monday, August 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born April 14, 1956, in Homestead, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Jeff and Garnet Elaine Adkins Spencer. Russell was a self-employed paint contractor. Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Patricia Spencer and Sandra Kay Adkins. Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Sally Marie Runyon Spencer; a daughter, Brandi Spencer of Lavalette, W.Va.; a son, Christopher Lee Spencer and wife Ashley of North Carolina; two brothers, Mike Bellomy and wife Cathy of Florida and Rick Spencer and wife Valerie of Pennsylvania; an uncle, Ron Spencer and wife Kris of Florida; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. At his request, there will be no funeral service.

