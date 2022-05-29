RUSSELL TAYLOR RAINES, 86, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away May 24, 2022. He was born August 4, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late George and Lois Davis Raines. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Nogosky Raines; sons, Mark Raines of Culloden, W.Va., and Jeff and Joey Raines of Texas; daughter, Amy and Michael Bradley of Barboursville, W.Va.; brother, Charles "Huck" Raines of Huntington; sisters-in-law, Frances McCray of Highpoint, N.C., and Polly Widener of Barboursville; and five grandchildren: Josh, Zack, Reagan, Scotty and Alex. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with private services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

