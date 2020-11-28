RUSSELL WATTS, 86, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born January 1, 1934, in Dunlow, W.Va., a son of the late Jesse and Millie Watts. Russell married his loving wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Copley Watts, on March 10, 1953. He retired from the Wayne County Board of Education with 30 years of service as a mechanic and parts manager. He was saved on December 15, 1957, and became an ordained minister on April 11, 1964, before the Lord led him to Pastor the Dunlow Freewill Baptist Church for 27 years. He was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Howard Watts; a granddaughter, Johnni Nesha Watts; three sisters and seven brothers. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five daughters, Carol Pinson of Fort Gay, W.Va., Sharon McMillion of Dunlow, W.Va., Shirley Robertson, Christine Watts and Tekshia Watts, all of Fort Gay, W.Va.; two sons, Charles Watts (Danice) of Okeechobee, Fla., Jackie Watts (Becky) of Fort Gay, W.Va.; a brother, James Watts of Dunlow, W.Va.; eleven grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Herman Stacey and Rev. Tommy Meddings, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Maryland Napier Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required.
