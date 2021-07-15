RUSSELL WILLIAM ROWSEY “RUSS,” 82, of Brooksville, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was born December 24, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Carl Wilburn and Stella Kincaid Rowsey. He was a retired salesman with Service Pump, a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Rowsey, and a half-sister, Juanita Weaver. He is survived by his loving wife, Amy Rebecca Dixon Rowsey of Brooksville, Fla.; one daughter, Rosalind Jane Flaugher (Rob) of Pickerton, Ohio; two stepsons, Vernon Buffington (Tami) of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, and Victor Buffington of Portsmouth, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Sherri Bridgeman; grandchildren, Tyler Buffington, Kate Thein, Brooke Buffington, Elizabeth Flaugher and Matthew Flaugher, Brianna Cline and Cassandra Bridgeman. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, with Dr. Tim Yates officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Friday at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you