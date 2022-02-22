RUTH ANN DOWDY, 80 of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Cabell Health Care, Culloden, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, conducted by Pastor Greg Tomlinson. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Ruth was born June 23, 1941, in Lincoln County, W.Va. She was a former director of the Huntington Food Bank, a longtime stay at home mom and very active in PTA, not only for her children but for her grandchildren's schools as well. Preceding her in death was her mother, Shirley Faye Blankenship; grandmother, Martha Blankenship; and her loving husband of 54-1/2 years, Donald Douglas Dowdy. Survivors include her five children, Duane Douglas "Doug" Dowdy (Linda), Karen Scaggs (Jimmy), Melanie Miranda, Lisa Bloxsom (Jerry), Kellie Jackson (Eric); 15 grandchildren, John, Brooke (David), Erick, Janel, Joey (Karen), Tyler, Kristina, Ricky, Nick (Sydney), Jake, Ben, Justin, Katie, Rachel (Zach) and Ali. In addition, four great-grandchildren survive her as well, Caden, Emma, Skylar and Riley; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends that she loved as her own, Lynn, Stephanie and Beth. Ruth was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all. A visitation will be held from noon Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home until service time at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
