MRS. RUTH ANN HATTEN FINLEY died Friday, April 7, 2023, surrounded by love at Coastal Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care in Shallotte, N.C. Mrs. Finley was born January 30, 1939, in Wayne County, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Wendell and Irene Hatten. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Maj., USA (ret.) Dennis K. Finley. She is survived by her son, James Finley and wife Lori Finley of Mansfield, Texas, and daughter Susan Finley Thomas and Maj. USA (ret.) Jason Thomas of Arlington, Va.; five grandsons, Clayton Finley, Benjamin Finley, Carter Finley, Nathan Thomas, Cullen Thomas; a brother, James Hatten and wife June of Kenova, W.Va.; a sister, Barbara Gibson and husband Robert of Vandalia, Ohio; a sister, Brenda Staley and husband Gary of Kenova, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Donna Edgar of Huntington, W.Va.; numerous nieces and nephews, and many lifelong and loyal friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Hatten; her in-laws, Edgar and Doris Finley, and her brother-in-law and sister-in- law, Dale and Judy Finley.
Mrs. Finley spent 20-plus years as a proud Army wife, living and traveling around the world. Her professional life was spent as a legal secretary in several states. She was an avid volunteer and committee member for many years, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Peacock Newnam & White Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. Burial will follow in Hatten Family Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
