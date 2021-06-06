RUTH ANN JOHNSON, 80, of Ceredo, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born August 6, 1940, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Oliver and Nellie Roach Pinkerman. Her sister, Alice Dement, also preceded her in death, along with one brother, George Oliver Pinkerman, and special nephew, Michael Katrinic. Ruth graduated from Huntington East High School in 1958, Huntington Jr. College of Business, retired from the Barboursville Veterans Home, and was a member of the Kenova Church of Christ. She is survived by her three loving children, Terry (Brenda) Harrison of Kenova, Gerri (Calvin) Prince, also of Kenova, and Gary Harrison (Greg Johnson) of Ashland, Ky.; and their father; her beloved grandchildren, Drew Trimboli, Jared Holley, Zach Harrison, Jamie Trimboli, Courtney Harrison, Justin Prince, Brittney Moore, Ethan Harrison, Eli Harrison and Zac Johnson; seven dear great-grandchildren, Eden, Rowan, Jane, Senna, Brantley, Aubrey and Parker; special friends, Phyllis and Bob Shockley; and a host of family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to KDMC ER and 5th Floor Neurology, Dr. Stacy Caudill, Grayson Assisted Living and Thom McFarland for their care and support. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Minister Amos Prince officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
