RUTH ANN PRINCE TOPPINS, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Freeman Toppins, and her parents, Paul and Naomi Staley Prince. She attended Jefferson Avenue Church of God for 48 years and was the church secretary for 20 years. She leaves behind four children, Glenn (Lisa) Toppins of Chesapeake, Ohio, Gary (Beth) Toppins of Huntington, W.Va., Greg (Lisa) Toppins of Huntington, W.Va., and Beth (Eric) Hutchinson of Huntington, W.Va. She was the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, Jordan (Ben) O’Dell, Chase Toppins, Zachary Toppins, Hope (Travis) Edwards, Logan (Josh) Canterbury, Garrett Toppins, Hannah Toppins, and Emily, Ben, Sarah and Ella Hutchinson; and one great-grandchild, Rylee Edwards. Ruth cherished time with her family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, from 10 a.m. to noon, and the service will follow and be conducted by Rev. Greg Tomlinson at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, at noon. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you