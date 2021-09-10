RUTH ANN PRINCE TOPPINS, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Freeman Toppins, and her parents, Paul and Naomi Staley Prince. She attended Jefferson Avenue Church of God for 48 years and was the church secretary for 20 years. She leaves behind four children, Glenn (Lisa) Toppins of Chesapeake, Ohio, Gary (Beth) Toppins of Huntington, W.Va., Greg (Lisa) Toppins of Huntington, W.Va., and Beth (Eric) Hutchinson of Huntington, W.Va. She was the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, Jordan (Ben) O’Dell, Chase Toppins, Zachary Toppins, Hope (Travis) Edwards, Logan (Josh) Canterbury, Garrett Toppins, Hannah Toppins, and Emily, Ben, Sarah and Ella Hutchinson; and one great-grandchild, Rylee Edwards. Ruth cherished time with her family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, from 10 a.m. to noon, and the service will follow and be conducted by Rev. Greg Tomlinson at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, at noon. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Community members shaken by death of Logan County woman found in garbage truck
- New quarantining policy approved for Fairland students, staff
- Indictments: Man charged with murder after investigation into girlfriend’s death in Barboursville
- Huntington Hall of Fame selects four inductees for 2021
- Chuck Landon: Karma strikes the AAC
- Cabell County deputy takes vacant magistrate seat, brings new perspective to position
- Marshall tops Navy, 49-7, in Huff’s debut
- Parents sue W.Va. education leaders, governor over deferring COVID-19 precautions to counties
- Man indicted for attempted murder in Cabell County home invasion
- Ironton must improve quickly to have chance vs. Moeller
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for season opener
- Photos: Marshall defeats Navy, 49-7
- Photos: Anything That Floats at Beech Fork
- Photos: Labor Day celebration returns to Catlettsburg
- Photos: Huntington Music and Arts Festival
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, high school football
- Photos: Historic Herald-Dispatch building sells at auction
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. Coastal Carolina
- Photos: Ring a Bell for Rosies