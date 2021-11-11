RUTH ANN SOMMERVILLE TOWNSEND, 77, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Huntington. She was born July 31, 1944, in Vienna, W.Va., the daughter of the late Howard Hoy and Ruth Elizabeth McDowell-Sommerville. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband, John N. Townsend; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Frances Sommerville-Harman (Laird), Betty Jo Sommerville-Kimble (George) of Ceredo; and her daughter-in-law, Shellye Ann Horn-Townsend. She was a graduate of Marshall University, where she also worked as an office assistant. She was an Avon representative for many years and a survey researcher for Alliance Research/SRBI in Huntington. She was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the handbell choir, and then later was a member of Christ Temple Church in Huntington. She is survived by her son, Douglas B. Townsend of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, William H. Sommerville (Freda) of Barboursville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, with Pastor Keith Watters officiating. Burial will follow, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

