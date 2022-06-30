RUTH EILENE ADKINS, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., went to meet her Lord on June 28, 2022. She was born July 31, 1929, a daughter of the late Lyle Childers and Nora McCullum. She was a member of Madison United Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, Marcum Chapter #61, Ceredo. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 61 years, Rev. Walter Adkins. She was the beloved mother of Danny Adkins (Mary), Norman Adkins (Teresa), Douglas Adkins (Karen) and Rebekah Robinson (Billy); brother Howard Childers; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great- great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Pastor Eddie Parsons. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
