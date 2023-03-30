RUTH IRENE CARAWAY MORRIS, 105 of Huntington, West Virginia, went to be with her husband, Charles B. Morris Jr., the love of her life for 55 years, in heaven on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. Woodmere Abbey of Peace with Rev. Davontae Edwards officiating. Ruth was born on December 23, 1917, in Raywood, Pocahontas County, W.Va., daughter of the late Tempest L. and Edith Caraway. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Paul Caraway, her twin brother, Wray Caraway, and her sister-in-law, Lou Anne Morris Browning.

In 1935, Ruth graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio. In 1936, she started work at a General Electric lamp factory while she attended Youngstown College and Ohio State to become a Registered Occupational Therapist. Ruth attended the University of Southern California to become a Registered Physical Therapist. Her occupational therapy career began in 1944 and her physical therapy career in 1946.

