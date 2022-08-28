RUTH M. WALLACE, 90, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in her castle at Madison Park. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at noon by Pastor Heron Adkins at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Ruth was born on March 9, 1932 in Huntington, the daughter of the late Garnet and Ethel Rose. She worked at Perry Norvelle Shoe Factory for 15 years and Maiden Form for eight years. Ruth enjoyed watching hummingbirds and professional wrestling but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie A. Wallace; a great granddaughter, Katelyn Elliott; three brothers, Edward, Robert, and Bill Rose; and a sister, Bert Holsworth. She is survived by one daughter, Ruthie (Glenn) Elliott of Sandusky, Ohio; one son, Terry (Billie) Wallace of Proctorville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Michael (Kim) Elliott, Mark (Jen) Elliott, and Jason (Brandy) Wallace; six great grandchildren: Brendon, Devin, Savannah, Vivian, and Ava Elliott and Braylin Wallace; one brother, Denver Rose of Flat Rock, N.C.; and one sister, Mert (Danny) Jarrell of Old Town, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Madison Park 700 Madison Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704. The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to all of the staff at Madison Park for the excellent care they provided. The funeral will be live-streamed and online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
