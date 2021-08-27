RUTH MAE SCOTT McGHEE EWING was born into time on December 18, 1922, in Long Acre, W.Va., to Lee Claxton Scott Sr. and Alice Scott, and she was born into eternity on August 23, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. Home Going services will be conducted Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Oliver W. Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from noon until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Ewing and her family.

