RUTH MOREHOUSE, 94 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. July 6, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Charlie Mays and Rev. Randy Jeffers officiating. Burial will follow in Beale Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. She was born January 19, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Clarence and Lillian Harrison Sydenstricker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Morehouse, a sister, Dorothy Terry, two brothers, John and Kenny Sydenstricker and a son, James Michael Stevens. She is a member of Cox's Landing United Methodist Church. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Diana Clark; daughter-in-law Pamela Stevens, grandchildren Christopher Michael Clark, Ava Renee Clark and Jimmy Lee (Lindsey) Stevens, great-granddaughters Mia and Kristen and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

