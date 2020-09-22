Essential reporting in volatile times.

RUTH OSBURN, 94, of Genoa, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born July 27, 1926, at Genoa, a daughter of the late Curtis and Lessie Lewis. Her husband, Charles Osburn, also preceded her in death along with one daughter, Betty Williamson, and three brothers, Curtis Lewis Jr., Cecil Lewis and Raymond Lewis. Ruth was a homemaker and a member of Salem United Baptist Church. She leaves behind three daughters, Teresa (Paul) Maynard of Wayne, W.Va., Kathy Osburn, Deana Osburn, both of Genoa; one son, Early Osburn, also of Genoa; two grandchildren, Angela Chandler of N.C., and Richard Maynard of Ona, W.Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Destiny and Jack Chandler of N.C. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Beulah (Thurman) Ullman of Ohio and Wanda (Glen) Perry of Dunlow, W.Va.; and nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice nurses, therapists, neighbors and friends for their help and support. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Pastor Tony Clay and Elder Roger Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

