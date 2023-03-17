RUTH OVERSTREET BROWNING, 93 of Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully the morning of March 14, 2023.
Born October 11, 1929, in her beloved hometown of Matewan, W.Va., Mrs. Browning was preceded in death by her mother and father, Pearl Chambers Overstreet and Clair Warren Overstreet. She is also preceded in death by her adored husband, Paul L. Browning, and many loved siblings.
In her final days, she was surrounded by her surviving family and friends. Surviving family includes her daughter, Linda B. Summers, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren: Lisa Given (Olivia), Kelly and Brian Wise (Kellen, Jenny, and Maddie), Katie and Jennifer Bondurant (Paul and Lilah Kate), and loving nephew Reed Cook and his family. Also surviving are special neighbors and friends.
Mrs. Browning most treasured her family and friends, past and present, and memories of her special hometown of Matewan.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday March 18, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will immediately follow, at Woodmere Abbey of Peace.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to the Music Department at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, The Wyngate at Rivers Edge Senior Living Community, or Hospice of Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
BEVERLEY FRICKE MUELLER, 85, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.