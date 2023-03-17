Ruth Overstreet Browning

RUTH OVERSTREET BROWNING, 93 of Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully the morning of March 14, 2023.

Born October 11, 1929, in her beloved hometown of Matewan, W.Va., Mrs. Browning was preceded in death by her mother and father, Pearl Chambers Overstreet and Clair Warren Overstreet. She is also preceded in death by her adored husband, Paul L. Browning, and many loved siblings.

