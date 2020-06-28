Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


RUTH ROWE, 82, of Huntington, widow of Irvin “Sam” Rowe, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Burial will follow. She was born February 22, 1938, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Anderson Marcum and Sadie Hager Cline. She was a homemaker. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Irvin “Sam” Rowe Jr., and daughter, Thelma Jean Rowe. Survivors include daughter, Marie (Jerry) Lewis; sons, David Rowe and Herb Rowe; grandchildren, Christie White, Jeremy Lewis, Haley Lewis, Tiffanie Neil and Tabby Rowe; great-grandchildren, Savannah White, Pierce White, Aubrey Lewis and Quinn Lewis; and brother, Jesse (Barbara) Marcum. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.